Congress yet to appeal against Rahul Gandhi's conviction, BJP sees ‘conspiracy’

Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court and sentenced to two years in prison, the party is yet to appeal the verdict. The senior politician was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, with Congress leaders assuring that they would fight the battle both ‘legally’ and ‘politically’. The BJP meanwhile contends that there was a ‘conspiracy’ within the party with some people wishing to ‘get rid of Rahul Gandhi’.

