Watch | NEET row: Several Congress' student wing members enter NTA building, lock place from inside

  • Several Congress's student wing member entered NTA building on Thurday.

Updated06:02 PM IST
NSUI workers protest at NTA office in Delhi. Photo: ANI videograb
NSUI workers protest at NTA office in Delhi. Photo: ANI videograb

Several Congress' student wing members entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) office building in Delhi on Thursday and locked the place from inside over the alleged rigging of several examinations, including NEET exams.

According to reports, around 100 members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) stormed the NTA office.

The development comes amid Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The workers raised slogans and carried placards.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes first arrests, two held from Patna in Bihar

The NEET-UG controversy erupted after as many as 67 students scored a perfect 720 in the result announced on June 4. The exam was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centres. Around 24 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Following the uproar, the NTA cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students and conducted a retest on June 23. Only 52 per cent of students appeared for the retest.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 re-exam results expected at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET on June 30

Meanwhile, with videos of trunks kept outside the NTA going viral, the National Testing Agency said that they were empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not have any sensitive material inside them. “Never did we keep these boxes in open, as being reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the place where boxes are kept,” said NTA in a post on X.

Also Read | Budget 2024 to NEET row: 10 quotes from Prez Murmu’s address in parliament

CBI arrests two

Making first arrests in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two people from Bihar in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

The accused – Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar – allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys.

So far, the CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

SC issues notice to NTA over OMR sheets

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to apprise it whether there is any time limit for raising grievances regarding the OMR sheets provided to the candidates who appeared in NEET-UG 2024.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti tagged the petition with the pending matters and listed it for hearing on July 8.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said that if there was "0.001 percent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

