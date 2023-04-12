Cong's Jairam Ramesh questions LIC's 'increased' holding in Adani Group2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM IST
The disclosure by the LIC, which is also the country's largest domestic institutional investor, came amid Adani group stocks taking a beating on the bourses after the short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research in a report made a litany of allegations.
Public sector LIC is being forced to use its policyholders' funds to bail out the Adani Group and stressed the demand for a JPC probe is essential and urgent, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed in an official statement on Tuesday.
