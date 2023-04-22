'Conjunctivitis among 42% kids': Experts on 10 common COVID symptoms amid current surge2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 08:11 PM IST
- Infants below one year had a significantly higher positivity rate than older children, expert said
The current COVID surge is hitting children hard and most of them are showing mild febrile illness symptoms. A new study, conducted between April 4 and16, shows that the total duration of illness is short, ranging from 1-3 days, but there are 8 to 10 symptoms that might be bothering them, including conjunctivitis, fever etc.
