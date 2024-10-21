Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar offers to buy 50-70% stake in Dharma Productions: ’ Love of My Life Jacqueline...’

In a “Letter or Intent”, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar reportedly proposed acquiring a 50-70 percent stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Published21 Oct 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaves from Patiala House Court after appearing in connection with a money laundering case.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaves from Patiala House Court after appearing in connection with a money laundering case.(PTI)

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused of running an extortion racket worth 200 crore, reportedly made an unusual offer to filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

According to Hindustan Times, the conman proposed acquiring a 50-70 percent stake in Dharma Productions. Chandrasekhar reportedly sent a ‘Letter of Intent’ from Tihar jail in Delhi, where he is currently lodged. He sent the letter through a legal firm named Anantam Legal.

Also Read | Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 26 luxury cars to be sold by ED. Here’s why

The letter shared by Sukesh’s PR team stated, "This is a letter of intent regarding acquiring a major portion of stake in your company, Dharma Productions." In the letter, he emphasised that the offer was ‘no-negotiation' and that if the terms were accepted, the deal could be finalised within 48 hours.

According to the purported letter, Sukesh’s financial advisor had informed the conman that Dharma Productions was seeking investment, and Sukesh’s company, LS Holdings, wanted to support the company’s expansion.

Also Read | ’This is new Bharat’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s ’untouchable’ jibe at K Kavitha

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also acknowledged that due to his shaky credibility, the offer could come across as ‘unusual’ but it is still promising as his intent was at the right place, the Hindustan Times reported.

"For me, movies are not just a business, but a passion and an emotion, as I am personally a movie buff. I am sure this offer may seem unusual, coming from the walls of Asia’s largest prison, but Karan, the best and wonderful things happen from extraordinary situations, places, and persons," the letter read.

Also Read | ₹200 extortion case | Sukesh tells Jacqueline ’wear black, so that...’: Report

'Love of My Life Jacqueline...'

Sukesh lauded Karan Johar as a 'wonderful human' and called Jacqueline Fernandez "love of his life". The letter further stated, “Me, my family and, are Big Fans of Dharma productions, Mainly the Wonderful Human Karan Johar, and most importantly Love of My Life Jacqueline, has huge Respect towards you, Which you very well know. So it's a Privilege and an honour to acquire a Stake/infuse funds in your Company and Become a part of your family.”

Also Read | Delhi HC denies bail to Sukesh Chandershekhar’s wife in ₹200 cr extortion case

In 2021, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was accused of extorting Rs200 crores from the wife of an industrialist through a series of extortion calls, further heightening the gravity of the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez's name also came up in the money laundering case linked with 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving Sukesh Chandrashekar. Fernandez was one of the accused in a money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekar was the accused in both the extortion and money laundering cases.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaConman Sukesh Chandrasekar offers to buy 50-70% stake in Dharma Productions: ’ Love of My Life Jacqueline...’

