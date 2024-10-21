Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar offers to buy 50-70% stake in Dharma Productions: ’ Love of My Life Jacqueline...’

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused of running an extortion racket worth ₹200 crore, reportedly made an unusual offer to filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

According to Hindustan Times, the conman proposed acquiring a 50-70 percent stake in Dharma Productions. Chandrasekhar reportedly sent a ‘Letter of Intent’ from Tihar jail in Delhi, where he is currently lodged. He sent the letter through a legal firm named Anantam Legal.

The letter shared by Sukesh’s PR team stated, "This is a letter of intent regarding acquiring a major portion of stake in your company, Dharma Productions." In the letter, he emphasised that the offer was ‘no-negotiation' and that if the terms were accepted, the deal could be finalised within 48 hours.

According to the purported letter, Sukesh’s financial advisor had informed the conman that Dharma Productions was seeking investment, and Sukesh’s company, LS Holdings, wanted to support the company’s expansion.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also acknowledged that due to his shaky credibility, the offer could come across as ‘unusual’ but it is still promising as his intent was at the right place, the Hindustan Times reported.

"For me, movies are not just a business, but a passion and an emotion, as I am personally a movie buff. I am sure this offer may seem unusual, coming from the walls of Asia’s largest prison, but Karan, the best and wonderful things happen from extraordinary situations, places, and persons," the letter read.

'Love of My Life Jacqueline...' Sukesh lauded Karan Johar as a 'wonderful human' and called Jacqueline Fernandez "love of his life". The letter further stated, “Me, my family and, are Big Fans of Dharma productions, Mainly the Wonderful Human Karan Johar, and most importantly Love of My Life Jacqueline, has huge Respect towards you, Which you very well know. So it's a Privilege and an honour to acquire a Stake/infuse funds in your Company and Become a part of your family.”

In 2021, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was accused of extorting Rs200 crores from the wife of an industrialist through a series of extortion calls, further heightening the gravity of the case.