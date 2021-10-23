The Enforcement Directorate (ED) suspects that Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has bribed crores to senior officials of Tihar jail.

"During the interrogation, Chandrasekhar has revealed that he has given bribes in crores to the Rohini and Tihar jail officials," said the sources.

Conman Sukesh has been in jail since 2017 in connection with an election commission bribery case and came on the radar after Delhi Police registered a case for extorting ₹200 crore from Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh. The jail term is to end for Sukesh on Saturday.

Sukesh has revealed to ED, "he got extra favours with jail officials in exchange for a bribe".

"The six officials were suspended after the inquiry," the sources informed.

He also informed that a black colour BMW car was gifted to actress Nora Fatehi in which ED recorded her statement accordingly.

Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul claimed that "they had gifted Nora Fatehi a BMW car last year."

ED suspects that the car was purchased using the money which was extorted by Sukesh from the wife of Shivinder Singh.

However, in the interrogation, Fatehi has denied the allegation made by Sukesh and her spokesperson issued a statement a day after she appeared in ED.

"Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity," said a statement issued on behalf of Nora Fatehi.

"She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation," it added.

According to the sources, Conman also revealed the details about the gift that has been given to the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. ED is trying to verify the claims by Sukesh and his wife.

Earlier in the month, ED issued a third summons to Fernandez as she skipped the questioning in connection with its ongoing probe in ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

