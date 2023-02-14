A week after refuting the claims made by actor Chahatt Khanna that she did not know she was in Tihar jail, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar on 14 February accused renowned actress Nora Fatehi of being a 'Gold Digger'.

Apart from this, the alleged conman also shared a special message for another Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and said, as quoted by CNNNews18, "Wish her #happyvalentinesday from my end."

Conman Sukesh, key accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, was today taken to the National Investigation Agency courtroom. He appeared ahead of the Patiala House court in the MCOCA where Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malikt listened to the issue of auctioning the conman’s assets attached in the case.

It is to be known that both Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned in the money laundering case against Conman Sukesh.

On being asked his reaction on Jacqueline, Sukesh said, as quoted by the news channel, “Jacqueline has her own reasons for alleging that I used her," and wished the actress Happy Valentine’s Day. On Fatehi, he said, "“I don’t want to talk about gold diggers.".

The money-laundering case:

As per details, the Enforcement Directorate recently arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged extortion racket being run from jail. The FIR says Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh alleged Sukesh onned her of ₹200 crore pretending to be a government official.