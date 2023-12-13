Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops bail hint in new letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘Sooner than you think…’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently an under-trail prisoner at Delhi’s Mandoli jail in an alleged ₹200 crore extortion case
The prison doesn't seem to be helping alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to get over Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as in a recent letter he expressed his love for her and congratulated Fernandez on receiving an award. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently an under-trail prisoner at Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He is the main accused in a ₹200 crore extortion case and claims to be in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.