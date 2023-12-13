The prison doesn't seem to be helping alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to get over Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as in a recent letter he expressed his love for her and congratulated Fernandez on receiving an award. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently an under-trail prisoner at Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He is the main accused in a ₹200 crore extortion case and claims to be in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Baby firstly So So Happy for you, congrats on receiving the 7th DIAFA Awards for your outstanding contribution to the Entertainment Industry. You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the “White Gown" at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again. You looked out of the world my Bomma," Sukesh said in the letter as per E-Times.

“Baby your two other latest pictures, one shot at the desert in your “Red Arabic outfit", and the Bow Pink Saree you were Super Gorgeous. But the one stole my heart flat, is the photoshoot of yours in the Glittery Lehenga, Baby You are the Only Living Angel on this planet, the Lehenga and you together were “Soo Beautiful Soo Stunning, Just Looking Like a wow" and giving me “Sleepless Nights" as all my thoughts is only about you my Honey Bee, Waiting to just be with you my Baby," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the letter, Sukesh also mentioned the possibility to get out of prison soon and said it is sooner than Jacqueline thinks.

“Baby as the Month of Happiness and Thanksgiving has begun, I have missed having your favourite Turkey grilled and the “Chateau Chavel Blanc, 1947 Wine" with you, but guess what, sooner than you think we are gonnna celebrate and have it together now, my CupCake," Sukesh said.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez denied any connections with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but is an accused in a money laundering probe related to the alleged scam. She also appeared before Delhi court and alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar played with her emotions and made her “life hell". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

