Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts jet to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s Day: ‘Baby, you’re always flying around…’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman presently lodged in Central Mandoli Jail in Delhi, has gifted a private jet to his rumoured former girlfriend, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, on Valentine’s Day, reported News18.

He also sent a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, mentioning that the private jet has the initials of her name written on it and its registration number is her date of birth, the report said.

“Baby, you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice, and convenience," Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter read.

In his letter, the alleged conman also said that he is paying taxes on the gifts and therefore no one can call them illegal.

“The most important thing, no one can now question you about the Jet, because Baby I am Declaring the Jet in my Tax Returns for this year and paying the relevant gift taxes for the same, hereby making it fully legal and not any alleged proceeds of crime," a part of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter said.

He further expressed his love for the actress by saying: “Baby on this Valentines, I have only one wish, if there is a Re-Birth, I wanna be born as your heart, so that I can keep beating inside you."

Why is Sukesh Chandrashekhar in jail? Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently lodged in Mandoli jail in connection to an extortion case of ₹200 crore.

It was rumoured that Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline were in a relationship. However, she had repeatedly denied any kind of romantic relationship with him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in jail since 2017 due to his involvement in several criminal cases. He was transferred from the Central Jail to Central Jail No.13, Mandoli, on November 4, 2023.

He is involved in a total of 23 cases.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court issued notice on a plea filed by the Mandoli Jail's Authority challenging a trial court's decision that allowed Sukesh Chandrashekhar to wear a wristwatch while in custody.