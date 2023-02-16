Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar held in fresh money laundering case; sent to 9-day ED custody1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly duped Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife of ₹3.5 crore
Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly duped Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife of ₹3.5 crore
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested in a fresh money laundering case on Thursday linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested in a fresh money laundering case on Thursday linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed.
He has been sent to nine-day remand of agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
He has been sent to nine-day remand of agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Malvinder Singh's wife Japna claims that the conman duped her of 3.5 crore, which she thought would be used to bail her husband out. Malvinder Singh is currently in prison for his part in an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.
Malvinder Singh's wife Japna claims that the conman duped her of 3.5 crore, which she thought would be used to bail her husband out. Malvinder Singh is currently in prison for his part in an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.
Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.
Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.
ED claimed, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars were either in the name of the firms owned by Leena Paulose or third parties.
ED claimed, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars were either in the name of the firms owned by Leena Paulose or third parties.
The case against Chandrashekhar has also brought scrutiny to celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Norah Fatehi, who have been questioned in the case. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.
The case against Chandrashekhar has also brought scrutiny to celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Norah Fatehi, who have been questioned in the case. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)