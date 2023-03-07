Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who his currently in jail for money laundering and extortion charges, has written another "love letter" to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi. Interestingly, Chandrashekhar's letter is also addressed the media, his family, supporters, and "haters," whom he thanked for presenting his version of events.

The letter to Fernandez read, “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi."

“On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility," his letter read.

“You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love," the letter added.

Last month, on Valentine's Day, a video surfaced where Chandrashekhar was seen wishing Fernandez on camera, while he was being produced to the court.

Chandrashekhar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries. This is the third money laundering case in which Chandrashekhar has been arrested. The other two cases relate to Chandrashekhar allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh, of ₹200 crore and to the purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the VK Sasikala faction.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has been accused of enjoying more than ₹7 crore in proceeds of crime from Chandrashekhar.

During a hearing at Delhi's Patiala Court, Chandrashekhar claimed that Fernandez was not involved in the scam. Meanwhile, Fernandez alleged that he has made her life hell and ruined her career and livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies)