Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes Holi to ‘baby girl’ Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Will go to all extent, for you...'2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter is also addressed the media, his family, supporters, and haters, whom he thanked for presenting his version of events.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who his currently in jail for money laundering and extortion charges, has written another "love letter" to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi. Interestingly, Chandrashekhar's letter is also addressed the media, his family, supporters, and "haters," whom he thanked for presenting his version of events.
