Chandrashekhar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries. This is the third money laundering case in which Chandrashekhar has been arrested. The other two cases relate to Chandrashekhar allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh, of ₹200 crore and to the purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the VK Sasikala faction.

