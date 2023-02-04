Refuting the claims made by actor Chahatt Khanna that she did not know she was in Tihar jail, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar on 4 February issued a statement.

"Was she a 10-year-old, in fact even a 10-year-old would know what a jail looks like," Sukesh said in his statement.

The latest statement by Sukesh comes in the context of Chahatt Khanna's recent interview in which she admitted that she visited Sukesh in jail, however, said was trapped into visiting him in Tihar.

ALSO READ: 'PlayStation, cash in boxes, more': Woman who met Sukesh Chandrashekhar reveal his life in jail

Addming more, Sukesh said Chahatt Khanna's claims made him laugh as he wondered how can anyone force a known actor to enter a jail which is 'Asia's most secured jail', reported Hindustan Times.

He said that thre are multiple agencies guarding the gates of the jail and asked why Chahatt did not report to the authorities.

Recently, Chahatt Khanna's name got linked to Sukesh, accused of over ₹200 crore extortion, after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

"I have no interest to date or be with women who are already married or have children, I am not desperate like these gold diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which meetings happened and advances were paid," Sukesh said dismissing Chahatt's claim that Sukesh proposed to her in Tihar.

Replying on Chahatt's allegations that was tricked by Sukesh's assistant Pinky to come to Tihar, Sukesh asked why a well-connected person like Chahatt believed in Pinky and travelled all the way to Delhi to meet Sukesh alone. "Everything she said is a big lie and she is an official gold digger and a con woman," Sukesh's statement read.