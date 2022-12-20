On Tuesday, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reiterated to a panel formed by Delhi LG VK Saxena, that he he had paid money to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain for protection in jail and getting a Rajya Sabha berth, new agency PTI quoted an official.
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday has reiterated his claim to the Delhi LG formed panel.
The three-member committee headed by the principal secretary (Home) of Delhi government was constituted to inquire into the allegations made by Chandrashekhar against AAP leaders, including Jain, who is in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
The committee members met Chandrashekhar in Mandoli jail and recorded his statement on 14-15 November , PTI quoted people familiar with the matter.
As per a report submitted by the committee, Chandrashekhar reiterated his charge of giving ₹60 crore to Satyendar Jain – ₹50 crore for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP and ₹10 crore as "protection money."
He has also claimed to have paid ₹12.50 crore to the then Director General (Prison), Sandeep Goel, it said.
"He told the committee that he had all the Whatsapp chats between him and Jain confirming amount of money, its time of delivery and location, and he would provide this evidence if needed by probe agencies," sources said.
He claimed that Kejriwal, with Jain and Kailash Gahlot, was present at a dinner party hosted by him at a hotel in RK Puram in 2017, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The report said that Chandrashekhar told the committee that he was introduced to Jain by a real estate developer based in Chennai and Bengaluru in 2015.
