NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said serious connectivity initiatives must be transparent and conform to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government, Jaishankar also slammed repeated attempts to deliberately raise bilateral issues at SCO meetings in violation of the principles of the grouping.

The first remark of the minister on connectivity is seen as a reference to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative also known as BRI. India has repeatedly criticized the initiative given that a strand of the BRI – known as the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor – runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India claims the entire region as part of its state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The second remark is seen as aimed at Pakistan which has been trying to use the SCO platform to highlight the Kashmir dispute with India.

"Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that define this organization and should be condemned," Jaishankar said.

India and Pakistan became permanent members of the Russia and China led grouping in 2017.

"India considers the SCO as an important regional group to promote cooperation in various fields based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality," Jaishankar said.

"It is unfortunate to note that there have been repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO. This violates the well-established principles and norms of the SCO charter," he said.

The minister also said India has been taking steps to operationalise the Chabahar port in Iran to provide secure and commercially viable access to the sea for Central Asian countries. India has in the past proposed to include the Chabahar port in the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Talking about economic prosperity, he said India believed that greater connectivity was an economic force-multiplier that had acquired greater importance in the post-covid era.

"However, any serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory. It must conform to the most basic principle of international law -- respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaishankar said.

Highlighting India as an "emerging economic force" at the global level, he said the country's response in fighting covid-19 and ensuring economic stability had been noteworthy despite the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

He noted that despite the pandemic India had attracted record foreign investment inflows of $ 77 billion in 2020-21 and another $ 22 billion in the first three months of this year.

"The International Monetary Fund has forecast a 9.5 % growth in the Indian economy in 2021. Our trade performance has also been strong, growing by more than 20 per cent this year," the minister said.

"Indian Startups have so far created 65 unicorns, out of which 28 unicorns were added during 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experience with the other SCO member states through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation," he added.

