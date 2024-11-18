Revamping India’s connectivity: NPG reviews eight key infrastructure projects

  • The eight projects evaluated span rail and road sectors, with a focus on enhancing multimodal transport systems, providing last-mile connectivity, and improving logistical efficiency.

Dhirendra Kumar
Updated18 Nov 2024, 09:38 PM IST
The projects were evaluated for their adherence to the principles of integrated planning.
New Delhi: The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects, including road and rail proposals, aimed at strengthening multimodal connectivity and addressing logistical inefficiencies.

The projects were evaluated for their adherence to the principles of integrated planning as outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), the ministry of commerce and industry said on Monday.

Also read |  India showcases PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at ADB Conference in Georgia

The projects, which include rail lines in high-density corridors and a strategically important road in the Northeast, are designed to address critical gaps in India’s infrastructure, reduce congestion, and promote seamless connectivity across key economic regions.

“These projects reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring synchronised and outcome-driven infrastructure development to support economic growth and regional integration,” the ministry added.

Eight evaluated

The eight projects evaluated by the NPG span rail and road sectors, with a focus on enhancing multimodal transport systems, providing last-mile connectivity, and improving logistical efficiency. "The aim is to create a seamless infrastructure ecosystem that aligns with India's economic priorities and global competitiveness," the ministry said.

Among the rail projects reviewed, the Wardha-Balharshah 4th Line and Itarsi-Nagpur Quadrupling were highlighted for their potential to alleviate congestion in high-density freight corridors. The projects will support industries such as coal, cement and steel while improving links to ports and reducing transit delays.

Also read |   Gati Shakti to help speed up auction of critical minerals

Other key railway initiatives include the Gondia-Balharshah Doubling and Hosur-Omalur Doubling, both designed to enhance freight capacity and connect industrial hubs with national and international markets.

The Secunderabad-Wadi Quadrupling and Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri Quadrupling are expected to strengthen connectivity in southern and northeastern regions, respectively, fostering regional economic growth, it said.

Another key initiative

The Imphal-Kakching-Lamkhai Road project on NH-137A is another critical initiative evaluated during the meeting. Connecting Manipur’s state capital to Kakching and the Indo-Myanmar trade corridor, the project aims to integrate with the Asian Highway Network, enhancing cross-border trade and tourism opportunities.

“This road will not only reduce travel time but also unlock economic potential in the Northeast by linking agricultural hubs and supporting small-scale industries,” said Rajeev Singh Thakur, chair of the NPG and additional secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Also read |  Gati Shakti may go global, as three neighbouring countries show interest

The review comes at a time when India is accelerating efforts to modernize its logistics and transport infrastructure to support its $5 trillion economy target. The NPG plays a key role in ensuring that all infrastructure projects align with the PM GatiShakti framework, which prioritizes integrated planning, synchronised implementation, and efficient resource use.

“Once implemented, these projects are expected to reduce logistics costs, improve freight and passenger movement, and promote regional economic integration. By leveraging the principles of the PM GatiShakti NMP, the government aims to create a unified infrastructure network that supports industries, trade, and agriculture," the official said. 

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRevamping India’s connectivity: NPG reviews eight key infrastructure projects

