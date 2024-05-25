Conquering Everest at 55: Entrepreneur Jyoti Ratre shares her gritty experience
Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre has become the oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest. The 55-year-old entrepreneur, who achieved this feat on May 19, speaks about her journey to accomplish her childhood dream.
Seven years after being rejected from all mountaineering training institutes in the country due to her age, Jyoti Ratre conquered Mount Everest at 55 and became the oldest Indian woman to do so. Ratre’s journey to accomplish her childhood dream is a reminder to all the people who fear failure due to a ‘late start’.