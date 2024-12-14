A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress after Rahul Gandhi invoked VD Savarkar to attack the saffron party during the debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and said that by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is 'ridiculing' Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Savarkar, who is seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS, preferred the Hindu religious text 'Manusmriti' to it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Constitution is a document of modern India, but it could never have been written without ancient India and her ideas," Rahul Gandhi said.

According to Gandhi, Savarkar had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and called Manusmriti a scripture "most worshipable" for Hindus after the Vedas.

Further stating that it was nice that you say you are defending the Constitution, Gandhi asked, "Do you stand by your leader's words? Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution you are abusing, ridiculing Savarkar," the Leader of Opposition told the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said a battle was taking place in India, and recited the story of 'Eklavya' who had sacrificed his thumb as a tribute to Guru Dronacharya.

However, the BJP leaders hit back at the Congress leaders.

Posting a document on X, in which Indira Gandhi refered to Savarkar as a remarkable son of India, Kiren Rijiju said, “This document is for Rahul Gandhi Ji as he made an incorrect statement in Lok Sabha about Veer Savarkar. Indira Gandhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that last time when he asked all the opposition MPs how many pages are there in the Constitution that you carry, no MP was able to tell.