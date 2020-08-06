A Mint survey had showed that six out of 10 bankers polled expect RBI to keep policy repo rate on hold at 4%, while the rest expected a 25 bps cut. This is contrary to a Bloomberg poll of 44 economists which showed that the street remained divided with 22 economists expecting a 25 bps cut, one projecting a 50 bps move and the rest saw no change. Economists are expecting inflation to fall to 4.5% in the second half of the fiscal year.