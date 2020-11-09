Consensus on digital tax key to fair tax system: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Global consensus on the issue of taxation of digital economy firms is key to sustainable and fair tax system, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting on Monday.

Sitharaman said a consensus solution “will play an important role in ensuring fairness, equity and sustainability of tax systems." Monday’s meeting was the first meeting of BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors under Russian chairmanship.

Sitharaman’s emphasis on global consensus on the contentious issue of taxation of digital economy firms comes in the wake of the US government’s ongoing trade investigation into India’s ‘equalisation levy’ on e-commerce.

The 2% tax on e-commerce that New Delhi introduced from April this year was an expansion of the ‘equalisation levy’ that was in place since 2016. It had originally targeted payments to non-resident tech firms hosting online advertisements targeting Indian consumers. Like India, some of the EU nations which took unilateral tax measures against tech firms in the absence of a global consensus are facing a US trade probe.

Sitharaman said that the G20, of which all BRICS countries are members, has delivered significant initiatives this year including the G20 Covid-19 action plan. The G20 debt service suspension ensured immediate support to address the liquidity needs of low-income countries, the statement said.

The agenda of the meeting included talks on a digital platform to encourage infrastructure investments and expansion of the membership of the New Development Bank.

Sitharaman supported NDB’s expansion of the membership and emphasised the importance of regional balance, said the statement.

