Consensus remains elusive among G20 countries on fresh SDR allocation

The G20 finance ministers strongly encouraged private creditors to participate in the DSSI on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries in their latest meeting. “We will consider a possible extension of the DSSI in the second half of 2020, taking into account the development of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the findings of a report from the IMF and World Bank on the liquidity needs of eligible countries, which will be submitted to the G20 in advance of our meeting in October 2020," the communiqué said.