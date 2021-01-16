OPEN APP
Bharat Biotech's consent forms 'must' for Covaxin shot; medical care, compensation for adverse effect
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN. (REUTERS)
2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 01:13 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Beneficiaries receiving Covaxin will have to sign a consent form, which assures medical care and compensation if any adverse effect was found linked to the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest Covid vaccination drive, those receiving Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin were asked to sign consent forms.

Beneficiaries receiving 'Covaxin' will have to sign a consent form, which assures medical care and compensation if any adverse effect was found linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

As Covaxin is still in "trial mode", individuals being given the vaccine on Saturday were being asked to sign consent forms.

What the consent form says

"The Bharat Biotech Covid-19 Vaccine (COVAXINTM) is a vaccine with approval for restricted use in emergency situation that may prevent COVID-19," the consent form read.

"In phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, COVAXINT has demonstrated the ability to produce antibodies against COVID-19. However, the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial. Hence, it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to Covid-19 need not be followed," it added.

The form further said, "In case of any serious adverse events, vaccine recipients will be provided medically recognized standard of care in the government designated and authorized centers/hospitals. The compensation for the serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (BBIL) if the SAE is proven to be causally related to the vaccine. The compensation will be determined by the ICMR Central Ethics Committee, as appropriate."

As per reports, anecdotal evidence suggests that approval of Covaxin without data from Phase 3 human trials -- as well as the death of a trial participant -- has further eroded trust in the inoculation drive.

The other jab to be given today is Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's shot made by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

