Consider extending free foodgrain scheme till September: Sonia asks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the union government to consider extending the free foodgrain scheme for three more months till September. Gandhi said the step, along with distribution of temporary ration cards, is necessitated because the nearly three-month long lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic has had adverse impact on livelihoods.

Gandhi’s comments are significant because they come just a day ahead of the meeting of party’s top decision making body – Congress Working Committee (CWC) – which is expected to take up two key issues of the fallout of pandemic and the border standoff in Ladakh last week, which resulted in clashes between Indian and Chinese forces leading to death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army.

“Nearly three months since the country went into a strict lockdown, millions of Indians are at risk of slipping into poverty. The adverse impact on livelihoods has led to chronic food insecurity for both, our urban and rural poor. In light of the current situation, food entitlements must be expanded to address the hunger crisis facing some of the most vulnerable people in the country," Gandhi said in a letter dated Monday.

She added that the provision for 5 kg free food grains per person per month under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which is in place till June, as well as those for migrants should be considered for extension till September. Gandhi added that several states have made similar demands.

Earlier too, Gandhi has raised the issue in correspondence to the Prime Minister highlighting that the lockdown had led to ‘chronic food insecurity’ among poor.

Last month, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that about 80 million migrant workers, not covered under central or state food distribution systems, will be given free rice, wheat and gram or chickpea for the next two months. The measure was expected to cost the central government Rs. 3,500 crores. The union government had already announced additional allocation of rice and wheat under PDS.

