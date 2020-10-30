Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday urged citizens to consider the face mask like a coronavirus vaccine as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital.

The Health Minister further stated that the benefits of everyone wearing face masks were at par, if not better, with those of a lockdown.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said, "When we had imposed the lockdown, cases did not go down. If 100 per cent of people wear masks, COVID-19 infection can be controlled to a certain extent. Benefits of wearing masks are just as many as those of a lockdown, if not more. Until there is a vaccine, masks should be considered vaccines."

Jain added that wearing masks would also help protect people from air pollution.

On availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, Jain said that around 35% of beds were occupied in the national capital.

"Around 35 per cent of our beds are currently occupied. We wanted to increase the number of beds but the High Court did not allow it. We have asked for 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals to be reserved for COVID-19 patients. That matter is being discussed in court," Jain said.

Jain on third Covid-19 wave in Delhi

Earlier on Thursday, Jain had said that it was too early to say if the spike in infections in the national capital indicated the start of a third wave in the city.

"It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase," Jain said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India increased to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 563 deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,21,090.

Active cases in the country now stand at 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in last 24 hours. India has cured 73,73,375 coronavirus patients with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hours.

