Home >News >India >Consider not holding even 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra: SC tells Uttar Pradesh

Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in state in view of COVID-19.

SC said the right to life is paramount and all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution,

SC seeks the Uttar Pradesh government's response by July 19 on not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar yatra in the state due to Covid.

More details awaited

