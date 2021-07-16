Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Consider not holding even 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra: SC tells Uttar Pradesh

Consider not holding even 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra: SC tells Uttar Pradesh

SC seeks Uttar Pradesh government's response by July 19 on not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar yatra in state due to Covid.
1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint

SC said the right to life is paramount and all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution,

Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in state in view of COVID-19.

SC seeks the Uttar Pradesh government's response by July 19 on not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar yatra in the state due to Covid.

More details awaited

