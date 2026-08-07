'Consider request for home minister to come': RS chairman's nudge to Rijiju on Kharge's demand for Amit Shah's presence

Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan told the Centre to ‘consider the request’ for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence in the upper house. The Opposition, led by Congress, has been demanding a statement from the Home Minister over the police action during the protest.

“I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House; as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister," Radhakrishnan said addressing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during proceedings on Thursday, 6 August.

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Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in the House, saying the Opposition was ready for a discussion on the police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement from the Home Minister over the police action during the protest.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge criticised Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his earlier remarks, cited former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's observations on parliamentary disruptions, and alleged that the government was trying to avoid a discussion.

What did Rijiju say? Responding to Kharge, Rijiju said the Leader of the Opposition had not cited any rule while making his demand and could not dictate the proceedings of the House or decide which minister should respond on behalf of the government.

"The Leader of the Opposition did not cite any rule. He cannot dictate the Chair. It is the collective responsibility of the government. Congress should also give an opportunity to new members," Rijiju said.

It was here when Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan asked Minister Rijiju to convey the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister.

The exchange took place amid continued demands by the Opposition for a statement from the Home Minister and a discussion in the House.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the incident and alleging that excessive force was used against the protesting students. The Opposition has been seeking an independent inquiry into the incident.

Opposition MPs also staged a protest in the Parliament premises over the police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Several MPs held placards reading, "Amit Shah jawab do" (Amit Shah, give an answer).

I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House.

The Opposition has been protesting against the government over the issue since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.