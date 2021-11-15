The Supreme Court today asked the Centre and state governments of the national capital region (NCR) to address within 24 hours the main causes of air pollution - construction activities, power plants, industries, transport and road traffic. The apex court has asked the Centre to submit an action plan by Wednesday morning when the case will be heard next.

Here is what we know so far in the story

1) The Supreme Court also directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.

2) A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it.

3) "In view of that, we direct the government of India to a call for an emergency meeting tomorrow and discuss the areas which we indicated and what orders they can pass to effectively control air pollution," the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

4) The top court also asked the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to pursue the farmers for two weeks not to do stubble burning.

5) "We direct the government of India, NCR states to examine introducing work from home for employees," the bench said.

6) A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"The Apex Court said that air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category and in another two to three days it will dip further.

The Court asked the Centre to take an emergency decision. "We will look at a long term solution later," the Court added.

7) Supreme Court told Centre during a hearing on plea on air pollution in Delhi - little children have to go to school in this weather, we are exposing them to this. Dr Guleria (AIIMS) said we are exposing them to pollution, pandemic and dengue.

8) The Centre told the Supreme Court that the metrological department was consulted and according to it, spurt in stubble burning, Delhi air remaining static. Thus Centre cited that till November 18 we have to be watchful.

9) Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects. "This is not the Centre's but your jurisdiction. what is happening on that front?" the Apex Court asked the Delhi government.

10) Supreme Court told the Delhi government that it has opened all schools in the national capital and now children lungs are exposed to the pollutants.

