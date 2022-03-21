Considering educational concern of evacuated students from Ukraine: Centre to SC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre told the bench of Chief Justice of India that students have given representation to the government on the issue of continuation of their studies
The Centre on Monday assured that it is looking into the educational concerns of the evacuated students. Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre told the bench of Chief Justice of India that students have given representation to the government on the issue of continuation of their studies and the government is looking into it and will make a decision.
"A mammoth task has been completed," Venugopal told the apex court adding that along with Indian nationals, nationals from other countries have been evacuated by the government.
Earlier, the Supreme Court expressed concern for the lives of students caught in the middle of the conflict zone in Ukraine. The apex court had suggested to the government to open helplines so the students or their families can communicate.
AG Venugopal also said that the government is equally concerned bout the future of those students and will try every bit to help the students.
The petition filed by Ahana claimed that over 250 students stranded in Ukraine were looking for hope towards the Government of India.
The plea sought direction from the government "to secure permission to cross the checkpoint in Moldova from Ukraine en route to Romania for boarding the Air India evacuation flight, and to immediately take effective diplomatic steps and measures for the evacuation of the Petitioner including other stranded students from Ukraine."
Another petition was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeking directions for the protection of thousands of students and families who are stranded in Ukraine in wake of the ongoing conflict.