Considering Ozempic for weight loss? Doctor warns Novo Nordisk drug should not be used for...

A medical expert warned of the side effects of the newly launched weight loss drug and advised that the drug should be taken only under strict doctor supervision due to health risks. He also recommended the dosage.

He spoke about the blockbuster type 2 diabetes treatment injection Ozempic, which was launched by Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk on Friday.

It is globally popular for its weight-loss benefits. The medical expert told news agency PTI, "It had very good effects on weight loss and glucose control, and also has some very good data on cardiovascular outcomes."

Ozempic side effects Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation can be side effects. "We have to rule out gallstones and pancreatitis, and also rule out thyroid tumours," the expert said.

He added that Ozempic should be administered under the strict medical supervision of endocrinologists or internal medicine specialists.

Ozempic should not be used as... Ozempic should not be used as a cosmetic medication. He also said one must not be “doing micro-dosing."

Ozempic dosage The expert stated that Ozempic is a once-weekly injection, useful for individuals living with diabetes. "We start slow, go slow with the lowest possible dose under medical supervision," he said.

After the launch on Friday, Ozempic is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in 'FlexTouch Pen' - an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device. Each pen has four once-weekly doses, the company announced.

A patient prescribed Ozempic injection would start with a 0.25 mg dose for four weeks at a total cost of ₹8,800.

Afterwards, as per diagnosis by the doctor, the patient moves to either the next phase, 'step' of 0.5 mg dose for at least four weeks.

Ozempic cost Ozempic is being sold at a starting cost of ₹2,200 per week.