‘Considering that anti-national forces…’: Read Dharmendra Pradhan's statement as he resigns after weeks of NEET protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday, weeks after massive student protests broke out in Delhi demanding he step down over irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Announcing the decision on X, Pradhan said he was resigning with the future of students in mind. "The future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," he said.

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The resignation comes a day after representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — the outfit led by Abhijeet Dipke that has spearheaded the protests — held talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Following that meeting, the CJP had said the government sought a day's time to decide on Pradhan's resignation.

Pradhan's Full Letter (Translated From Hindi)

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid ongoing student protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, which included demands for accountability and a call for his dismissal from the position. 2 Why did Pradhan emphasize the need to protect students during his resignation announcement? ⌵ Pradhan expressed concern that ongoing protests could entangle students in legal complexities, affecting their focus on studies and career-building, which motivated his decision to resign. 3 How did the protests impact the situation regarding the NEET-UG examination? ⌵ The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party, intensified due to public outcry over alleged paper leaks, leading to widespread unrest that ultimately pressured Pradhan to resign to ease tensions. 4 What actions did the government take following the NEET-UG exam irregularities? ⌵ In response to the irregularities, the government cancelled the NEET-UG exam that took place on May 3, 2026, and announced a re-examination while investigating the issue thoroughly. 5 Should students be concerned about political influences on their education? ⌵ Yes, Dharmendra Pradhan cautioned against political exploitation of student unrest, urging the youth to remain focused on their education and not be drawn into political disputes.

In a letter addressed to "my young friends," Pradhan said he had spent over four decades associated with students, teachers and education reform, calling a strong, inclusive and visionary education system "the foundation of a strong nation." He thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

My young friends,

I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation.

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I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Fulfilling the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in all of our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.

However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance, the Government of India handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a re-examination date. Along with this, it was decided to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-based-test) mode starting next year.

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During this period, our primary priority was to ensure that the exam for over 20 lakh students was conducted smoothly. For this, work was carried out under a "whole of government approach." In this, along with the Government of India, state governments and particularly district administrations played a crucial role. Furthermore, with the cooperation of students, guardians, and parents, this examination was completed on June 21, 2026.

From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned away from the situation. It was my resolve that we would not allow the future of any meritorious student to be ruined by the exam mafia, nor would we allow injustice to happen to any student.

The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, in which many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds also achieved success.

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However, even during this time, people sitting in responsible positions attempted to create hurdles and mislead many students, which deeply distressed my mind.

I have always been someone with unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy, and I have always deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not just the future of India, but also the carriers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India.

Looking at the developments over the last 10 days, my heart is deeply saddened. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

The youth power of India is the true strength of this country.

We will not let the country's youth power fall into a web of confusion—this is my resolve.

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Considering that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support. At the same time, I also express my gratitude to all my respected colleagues in the Council of Ministers, officials and employees of the ministry, and all those individuals with whom I had the privilege to work. Service to the nation is the highest priority of my life. I will always remain dedicated to it.

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With the blessings of Lord Shree Jagannath Ji, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way in the future to fulfill the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country.

Yours,

Dharmendra Pradhan

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.