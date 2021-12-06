‘Consistent policies, Centre-state synergy are important for growth‘

About three of them have problems because of the nature of the sector. Tourism is one. It needs no explaining. The world is yet to completely get back to where it was in tourism sector. If 19 out of 22 high frequency indicators are showing that you have not just reached the pre-pandemic levels but have probably crossed it, and that in the last 10 months the kind of figures you are seeing, and the figures you are seeing in PMI of both services and of manufacturing, there is a consistency to this performance. Talking about having reached pre-pandemic levels is one thing, having crossed that level is the next and an even better indicator is that it is consistent. That consistency is not just for one or two months, but over several months. On growth, you can be sure. S&P only a few days ago said it has retained the growth figure of 9.5% for India this year—meaning the fastest growing economy this year. And we improve our numbers to the next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}