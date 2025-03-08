Haridwar: Alleging a conspiracy under Islamic jihad, the Bajrang Dal activists on Saturday stormed into an ayurvedic college in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district in protest against an Iftar party.

The incident took place on Saturday at Rishikul Ayurvedic College in where some some Muslim students have organized the Iftar party on the campus and invited outsiders to attend it.

The right-wing activists created ruckus and warned of a more aggressive agitation if no action was taken in the matter within three days.

The Haridwar Police later arrived in the college and removed the right-wing workers.

On Friday, some Muslim students reportedly organised an Iftar party on the college campus as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is going on.

Bajrang Dal office bearer Amit Kumar alleged that the party had been organised in the "Hindu religious city" as part of a conspiracy to bring outsiders to the college campus.

"Rishikul Ayurvedic College has historical importance. This medical college was established under Rishikul Vidyapeeth, established by Pandit Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Students from all over the country come here to get medical education," the Bajrang Dal functionary said.

He further claimed that organising any such event by non-Hindus in the Haridwar area is already prohibited under the Municipal Corporation bylaws.

"A conspiracy is being hatched in the religious city under Islamic Jihad. If the management does not initiate steps for the expulsion of the guilty students within three days, then the Bajrang Dal will be forced to escalate the protest," Kumar warned.

On Friday, Rishikul Ayurvedic College Director DC Singh said that he received a complaint about some students having a party on campus without getting permission from the administration.

"Some students had brought food items there. We went and stopped the party," Singh said.