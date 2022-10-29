'Conspirators of 26/11 terror attack still safe': Jaishankar at UNSC meeting

'Conspirators of 26/11 terror attack still safe': Jaishankar at UNSC meeting3 min read . 07:56 AM IST
Taking a swipe at China and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the key conspirators of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain "protected and unpunished" even today.
Speaking at the special meeting of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes', the minister said when it comes to sanctioning terrorists, the UNSC has been "regrettably" unable to act in some cases because of "political considerations". This he said in an apparent swipe at China which has blocked the UNSC sanction of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions.
Further, Jaishankar urged the UNSC members that the battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely at all fronts, all situations, and all places.
"While one of the terrorists (Ajmal Kasab) was captured alive, prosecuted, and convicted by the highest court in India, the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Jaishankar said. It was an attack not only on Mumbai but the international community, he further said. "In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border," he said without naming Pakistan while paying respect to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack.
As many as 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 countries lost their lives in the attacks, he noted. Jaishankar, Gabonese Foreign Minister and president of the UNSC Michael Moussa-Adamo along with others paid respects on this occasion to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks. In a recorded message, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said his country lost six of its citizens during the 26/11 terror attack and it stands in solidarity with India and all nations that lost people on that day.
“We have the responsibility to the victims and the people everywhere to bring justice to the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks and their masterminds. That's what the United States is working to do together with India and other partners for 14 years because when we allow the architects of these attacks to go unpunished, we send a message to terrorists everywhere that their heinous will be tolerated," he said.
Many members of the Security Council, including the United States, have adopted its sanctions against the terrorists behind these attacks, he said. “But the efforts are more effective when we act together. This is why we work with India to put forth nominations to designate several terrorists to the UN 1267 committee. All relevant parties should support these designations. No nation should stand in their way," he said in an apparent reference to China.
International cooperation and concerted action against terrorists and their sponsors including through the dismantlement of terrorist safe havens, sanctuaries, training grounds, and financial, ideological as well as political support structures are critical imperatives to defeat this scourge, the minister said.
Terrorism's nexus with transnational organised crime, illicit drugs, and arms trafficking is well-established and it is important to recognise these linkages and strengthen multilateral efforts to break them, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
