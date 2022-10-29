'Conspirators of 26/11 terror attack still safe': Jaishankar at UNSC meeting

"While one of the terrorists (Ajmal Kasab) was captured alive, prosecuted, and convicted by the highest court in India, the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Jaishankar said. It was an attack not only on Mumbai but the international community, he further said. "In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border," he said without naming Pakistan while paying respect to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack.