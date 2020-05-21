HYDERABAD : A 37-year-old constable of Telangana police, who had been posted for duty in Hyderabad, succumbed to the novel coronavirus late on Wednesday night, a few days after he tested positive for the infection. This is the first death reported from the police department in the state.

According to an official from the state government, the deceased, Dayakar Reddy, was unwell from last few days. Reportedly, despite having fever, he was on duty. Last week, after his temperature soared, he was admitted to a private hospital, where he tested positive for covid-19.

"My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means," Telangana director general of police M. Mahender Reddy wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

#PoliceConstableOfficer Dayakar Reddy a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of @hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital.

My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means. pic.twitter.com/6eybsLycfj — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 21, 2020

As of 20 May, Telangana had reported 1661 covid-19 cases, with 40 people succumbing to the virus. According to a bulletin from the state government, 1013 people have so far recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the state, while there are 608 active covid-19 cases as of now.

On Thursday, 27 persons had tested positive for covid-19, of which 15 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, while the remaining 12 were migrants among whom the virus was detected. In Telangana, 25 out of 33 districts have not reported any new covid-19 cases in the last two weeks, while Hyderabad continues to be the most affected and has the highest number of cases.

