Home >News >India >Constitution Day: Goyal, Mamata, Kejri pay tribute, law min posts original pages
A file photo of B.R. Ambedkar

Constitution Day: Goyal, Mamata, Kejri pay tribute, law min posts original pages

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

  • Constitution of India was formally adopted by the India's Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
  • The day is celebrated to pay tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, who was the first law minister of the country.

On the 71st anniversary of the constitution day, political leaders from across the country paid tribute India's first law minister B.R Ambedkar. On November 26, 1949, India's Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India. However, it came into force on 26 January 1950. The day is celebrated to pay tribute to Ambedkar. He played an important role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

On this special occasion, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on a twitter thread posted the pages of the original constitution. He further writes, see for yourself how the pages of original Constitution were filled with powerful images of India's culture and civilization heritage.

The constitution day is also know as the national law day.

Union cabinet minister minister wished the countrymen through a tweet. He writes, the constitution written by BR Ambedkar binds the nation together.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to twitter to say, let us keep the spirit of our Constitution alive - Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularist, Democratic, Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality.

Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet points out the most crucial aspects of the Constitution, i.e. right to life, freedom to express! Justice for needy, justice for all.

in his tweet, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the Constitution written by B.R. Ambedkar helped us become the biggest democracy of the world.

The Constituent Assembly members signed hand-written copies of the document on 24 January 1950, which later became the law of the land.

