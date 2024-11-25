Constitution Day of India: Here’s everything you need to know; date, significance, quotes to share & more

Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26. It marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 by the Constituent Assembly.

The Constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

The day celebrates the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, is widely revered as the chief architect of the Constitution.

Also Read | The supremacy of India’s Constitution is the foundation of our democracy

Officially declared in 2015, Constitution Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on 26 November 1949.

Significance of Constitution Day Constitution Day honours Dr BR Ambedkar and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights, and duties.

The day underscores the importance of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, fostering national unity. It is a day to reflect on the transformative journey of the nation and reaffirm commitment to the principles that bind the diverse fabric of India.

Constitution Day also reinforces democratic ideals, encouraging active civic participation and responsibility. It serves as a reminder of India's commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and equitable society for all citizens.

History of the Indian Constitution India’s struggle for independence highlighted the need for a governing framework to ensure justice, equality, and liberty for all citizens. Therefore, the Government of India Act, 1935 served as a foundation for India's governance but lacked provisions for a sovereign democratic republic.

The Constituent Assembly was formed in December 1946 through elections held under the Cabinet Mission Plan.

It had 389 members, including prominent leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. After Partition, the membership was reduced to 299. The Assembly met for the first time on 9 December 1946 and was presided over by Dr Rajendra Prasad as its chairman.

Also Read | JGU and IIT Madras Collaborate to Design Advanced Robot Tour Guide for India’s First Constitution Museum

The Drafting Committee, led by Dr BR Ambedkar, was tasked with preparing the draft. The draft was deliberated over in 11 sessions spanning 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days.

On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking India’s transition to a democratic republic.

It is the longest written constitution in the world, with 395 Articles and 8 Schedules at its inception (later amended).

The Indian Constitution is a unique blend of rigidity and flexibility, drawing inspiration from various global constitutions. It reflects the vision of a progressive, inclusive India, safeguarding the rights of its citizens while emphasizing their duties.

Also Read | One Nation One Election needs major Constitutional amendments: Explained

Inspirational quotes The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age. – Dr BR Ambedkar

We are Indians, firstly and lastly. – Dr BR Ambedkar

The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equality of status and opportunity to every citizen. – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Liberty, equality, and fraternity are not to be treated as separate items in a trinity. They form a union of trinity in the sense that to divorce one from the other is to defeat the very purpose of democracy. – Dr BR Ambedkar

A Constitution is not merely a document in black and white. It is a living document that evolves with the nation. – Justice PN Bhagwati

Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. – Dr BR Ambedkar

The greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to its Constitution and its adherence to the rule of law. – Pranab Mukherjee

The sanctity of the Constitution lies in its ability to balance rights and responsibilities. – Unknown

The Constitution gives us the freedom to dream big and work towards achieving those dreams. – Narendra Modi

The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government, and to protect its free expression should be our first object. – Dr Rajendra Prasad

Meaningful ways to celebrate Constitution Day Reading the Preamble: Begin the day by collectively reading the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in schools, colleges, offices, or public gatherings to reaffirm commitment to its principles.

Educational Programs: Organize debates, quizzes, essay competitions, and lectures focusing on the significance of the Constitution, its history, and its impact on modern India.

Awareness Campaigns: Spread awareness about fundamental rights and duties through workshops, posters, or social media campaigns.

Constitution-Themed Cultural Activities: Arrange skits, plays, or poetry recitals centered on constitutional themes such as equality, justice, and freedom.