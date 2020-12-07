While the industry experienced significant volume contraction during April-June, dealers in most states reported strong revival in volumes from July-Sept quarter.

Construction equipment industry to see moderate volume growth in FY21: Icra

3 min read . 09:01 PM IST

PTI

Icra's forecast, which is based on a survey of 13 construction equipment dealers from across the country, also stated that most dealers expect a 5-10% hike in prices next fiscal on account of new emission norms, which are to come into effect from April 2021 for the CE industry