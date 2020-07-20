Construction firms using more prefab technology to bypass covid-related issues

Prefabricated structures are constructed by manufacturing whole building components, including beams, slabs, columns and walls, and transporting these to the site final where they are assembled, very much like putting lego blocks together. As the bulk of the work is done at an offsite location, it increases construction speed, ensures consistent quality and reduces wastage. While prefabs have been typically used so far in large scale affordable housing projects or where on-site construction is difficult, such as to build an offshore oil rig, their use is now being expanding to other areas such as metros, roads and highways and other public infrastructure.