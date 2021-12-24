The central government on Thursday approved the construction of 1.07 lakh houses in five states – Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Uttarakhand – under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), according to a statement by the Union ministry of housing.

The approval was given on Thursday by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Union housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. According to the statement, Mishra also reviewed the progress of implementation of PMAY-U in other states.

He directed the states and union territories to expedite the construction of houses in their respective areas. He said that grounding should be the first responsibility, followed by a focus on 100% completion of grounded houses. States/UTs should also declare saturation of demand city by city.

The ministry said the total number of sanctioned houses under the mission is now 1.14 crore, of which around 91 lakh have been grounded for construction and more than 53 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The total investment under the mission is ₹7.52 lakh crore with central assistance of ₹1.85 lakh crore. So far, central assistance amounting to ₹1.14 lakh crore has already been released, it said.

The housing and urban affairs secretary directed the states and Union territories to expedite the construction of houses, adding that grounding should be the first responsibility of states and UTs.

"States and UTs should also declare saturation of demand city by city," the ministry's statement quoted Mishra as saying.

He reviewed the progress of Light House Projects in Chennai, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow and directed officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated time period, the statement added.

Approval for construction of Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) at Dimapur in Nagaland and Kot Bhalwal in Jammu was also accorded. Both the projects will be built using new/alternate technologies under Technology Sub-Mission component of PMAY(U).

DHPs are model housing projects that showcase field level application of the technology and are also used as a platform to impart on-site orientation, training to practitioners and students in the housing sector. So far, six DHPs have been completed and four are being constructed in different parts of the country.

The upcoming DHP in Dimapur will be used as working women’s hostel while the one in Kot Bhawal will serve as a sports hostel on rental basis with other infrastructure facilities and provisions.

The CSMC also approved a proposal for incubation support under ASHA-India for low cost Bamboo Housing Project submitted by IIT Kharagpur.

