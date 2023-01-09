Construction of new Parliament building expected to be completed by January end: Report2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
- The final decision regarding the holding of the upcoming Budget session in the new parliament building is yet to be taken
The interior designs of the new Parliament building were being completed at a very rapid pace and according to the sources from the government, quoted by the news agency PTI, India will have a new Parliament building by the end of January
The final decision regarding the holding of the upcoming Budget session in the new parliament building is yet to be taken, the sources from the government added.
"The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of this month. The internal finishing work is going on at a very fast pace," a government source said.
The announcement regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament building is expected soon. In November 2022, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said that it was the decision of the government to decide on the date of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
The new Parliament building is part of the revamped Central Vista project which includes total restructuring of the three-km area around Rajpath, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and India Gate.
Construction of a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave is part of the project.
In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new parliament building which will be equipped with all modern facilities.
The government has given the construction contract to TATAs and the new parliament building is expected to have a grand constitution hall, a library, a lounge for members of Parliament, multiple committee rooms, a dining area, and ample parking space.
The Budget session of the Parliament is expected to begin on 31 January and will stretch up till 6 April with a recess in between. The session will begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. Since her elevation to the top post in July 2022, this will be the first time the President will address the Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI)
