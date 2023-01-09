The Budget session of the Parliament is expected to begin on 31 January and will stretch up till 6 April with a recess in between. The session will begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. Since her elevation to the top post in July 2022, this will be the first time the President will address the Parliament.

