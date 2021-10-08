The Sabarimala international airport will be constructed in a time-bound manner, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, adding that the project is on the state government's priority list.

Vijayan told the state assembly that a preliminary feasibility report compiled by the consultant, Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited, had been submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The ministry has sought further details in this regard.

"Steps are being taken to look into the matter in detail and give the reply...The government is planning to implement the project in a time-bound manner after including it in its priority list," Vijayan said.

Detailing the progress of the project, he said, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had been appointed as the nodal agency for land acquisition and DPR preparation for the construction of the airport.

The greenfield airport was proposed in Pathanamthitta district for the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Considering various criteria, the Malayalam Plantation, also known as Cheruvally Estate, was selected for the project, said Vijayan, adding that an in-principle nod was given by the government for the same in 2017.

Issues with proposed site

This comes weeks after the aviation regulator DGCA had raised certain issues about the proposed site for the airport.

The airport is planned to be developed in the more than 2,200-acre Cheruvally estate and would be about 48 kilometres away from the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, a hill shrine visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year.

Noting that the proposed site is basically a hilly terrain, DGCA said the site topography is similar to the Calicut and Mangaluru airports, and that also needs to be kept in mind while considering the proposal.

Another aspect is that the proposed airport falls within 150 kilometres aerial distance of two existing international airports -- Cochin and Thiruvananthapuram.

Under the Union government's Greenfield Airports Policy, no greenfield aerodrome would be allowed within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of an existing civilian airport.

According to news agency PTI, the DGCA had required modifications that could be carried out to address the concerns.

With inputs from agencies.

