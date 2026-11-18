Dabur also approached the same court after FSSAI restricted its claims such as ‘100% Pure’, ‘100% Natural’ and ‘100% Organic’ on several food products, including honey, ghee, coconut oil and coconut water. The court granted interim relief, and said the company should have been given an opportunity to respond before the directive. Dabur argued that complying with the order could require it to withdraw or repackage products worth more than ₹150 crore.