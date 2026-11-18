New Delhi: From ‘maida-free bread’ and ‘100% whole wheat’ to ‘no added sugar’ and ‘pimple-free’, product labels are full of promises. But can companies back them up? The government now wants to put such claims to the test, in a move that could force consumer goods makers to rethink what they print on their packaging.
The consumer affairs ministry is working on a plan to scrutinize trademarks and front-of-pack claims across food, cosmetics and other consumer products and non-compliance could invite serious action, including delisting of such products, said three people in the know.