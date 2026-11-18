New Delhi: From ‘maida-free bread’ and ‘100% whole wheat’ to ‘no added sugar’ and ‘pimple-free’, product labels are full of promises. But can companies back them up? The government now wants to put such claims to the test, in a move that could force consumer goods makers to rethink what they print on their packaging.
New Delhi: From ‘maida-free bread’ and ‘100% whole wheat’ to ‘no added sugar’ and ‘pimple-free’, product labels are full of promises. But can companies back them up? The government now wants to put such claims to the test, in a move that could force consumer goods makers to rethink what they print on their packaging.
The consumer affairs ministry is working on a plan to scrutinize trademarks and front-of-pack claims across food, cosmetics and other consumer products and non-compliance could invite serious action, including delisting of such products, said three people in the know.
The consumer affairs ministry is working on a plan to scrutinize trademarks and front-of-pack claims across food, cosmetics and other consumer products and non-compliance could invite serious action, including delisting of such products, said three people in the know.
Manufacturers could be asked to substantiate their claims with credible evidence or face action, including recommendations to delist products found to carry misleading or unsupported claims, they said, adding that the current laws give enough teeth.
“The Department of Consumer Affairs is examining front-of-pack trademarks because these labels influence purchasing decisions, with consumers often relying on claims made by companies on product packaging. If consumers pay a premium based on specific product claims, companies must substantiate them with credible evidence,” said the first of the two people cited above.
Plan of action
To be sure, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has found instances where such claims were not supported by the products’ actual composition or performance.
“The department is writing to DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) to explore a mechanism for scrutinizing such trademarks and ensuring that claims are backed by evidence and do not mislead consumers,” the second person said.
“The department will also hold consultations with stakeholders and ask companies to rectify their product labels. Where products are found to be inconsistent with the claims made on their packaging, it will recommend delisting them and take other necessary action,” said the third person.
The CCPA has adequate powers to initiate investigations and impose penalties if companies are found guilty in an inquiry, as has been done in previous cases. A case in point is its action in June against Storia Foods and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities over misleading front-of-pack claims on tender coconut water and whole-wheat bread, respectively. The authority imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on each company over misleading claims.
Section 9(2)(a) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, bars registration of marks that are deceptive or likely to cause confusion, while Section 57 provides for cancellation or rectification of registered trademarks on specified grounds.
Regulatory flak
The plan comes amid growing regulatory action against companies over product descriptions, labelling and advertising claims. It could widen the compliance burden for manufacturers, who may have to strengthen scientific testing, documentation and legal reviews before introducing or retaining claims on packaging.
The issue has already led to disputes between food companies and regulators. Manufacturers including ITC, Dabur India and AWL Agri Business have approached courts challenging action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over claims on their products.
In August, ITC challenged FSSAI notices directing it to remove ‘100% Atta’, ‘100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat’ and ‘0% Maida’ claims from packaging and advertisements for Aashirvaad MP Chakki Atta. The company argued that the regulator's notices were procedurally flawed and had relied on unsubstantiated assumptions. The Delhi High Court granted interim protection against cancellation of its food business licence while the matter was being heard.
Dabur also approached the same court after FSSAI restricted its claims such as ‘100% Pure’, ‘100% Natural’ and ‘100% Organic’ on several food products, including honey, ghee, coconut oil and coconut water. The court granted interim relief, and said the company should have been given an opportunity to respond before the directive. Dabur argued that complying with the order could require it to withdraw or repackage products worth more than ₹150 crore.
AWL Agri Business, which sells edible oils under the Fortune brand, challenged FSSAI notices over claims including ‘100% Veg’ and ‘Cholesterol Free – For Healthy Lifestyle’ on its Fortune Soya Health refined soybean oil. The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Centre and FSSAI. These cases are pending and do not amount to final judicial findings that the companies' claims were misleading.
Need for scrutiny
In Storia's case, the CCPA had found that its ‘100% Tender Coconut Water’ product was made by reconstituting coconut water concentrate with water, while the qualification appeared in the ingredients panel rather than prominently alongside the main claim. In Mrs. Bectors' case, the authority examined claims including ‘100% Atta Bread’ and ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’. The CCPA said the expression ‘100%’ is an absolute numerical claim and must accurately reflect a product's composition.
Queries on the scrutiny plan sent to the consumer affairs department and top FMCG firms such as Procter & Gamble, Godrej, Emami, HUL, Britannia, Marico, Tata Consumer, PepsiCo and Dabur on 13 November remained unanswered.
“Any gap between the claims on the packaging and the product’s actual composition or performance can mislead consumers, particularly when they pay a premium based on those claims. Stronger scrutiny is, therefore, necessary to ensure transparency and accountability,” said Ashim Sanyal, managing trustee, Consumer VOICE, a consumer rights non-profit.
Legal experts said the scrutiny layer is likely to increase companies’ compliance obligations and they may need to ensure all claims on packaging is backed by scientific evidence and can withstand regulatory examination.
“Companies will need to ensure that claims on product packaging are accurate and supported by verifiable evidence. Any inconsistency between the claims and a product’s actual composition or performance could invite regulatory action under consumer protection laws,” said Vijay Kumar, partner at law firm Fox Mandal.