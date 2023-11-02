Consumer affairs secy urges Brazil to grow pulses
India, which accounts for nearly half of the world’s pulses consumption, imported 2.26 mt of lentils, tur and urad during the January-October period, against the previous year’s 1.4 mt.
New Delhi: Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Thursday emphasized the need for a partnership between India and Brazil for the import of pulses and urged businessmen and officials of Brazil to grow pulses, especially tur (pigeon pea) and urad (black gram) to cater to the demand of India’s 1.4 billion population amid falling production and growing demand.