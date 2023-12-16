Consumer authority to publish information on those who give misleading ads
Publishing notices and orders issued against misleading advertisers will allow consumers to identify such advertisers and, based on these observations, make informed decisions
New Delhi: In an effort to clamp down on persistent violations of advertising guidelines, India’s consumer protection authority is planning to “name and shame" such errant advertisers, two officials aware of the matter said. Notices and orders issued against entities involved in misleading ads, such as coaching institutions or service providers, would be displayed on the website of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and that of its nodal ministry—the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution—the officials said.