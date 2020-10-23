Consumer-centric firms will thrive in a post-covid world

Companies focusing on consumer-centric products, such as healthcare, insurance, real estate and consumer durables, will survive in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to a Mint panel on capital markets, consumption demand, coupled with easing regulatory norms, will support sectors that directly deal with consumers.

“Companies which are consumer-obsessed will survive, adapt and thrive…Themes like healthcare and hygiene, and insurance, where customers have realized the value of these structural products and segments, will grow," said Kalpen Parekh, president, DSP Mutual Fund.

He said that real estate could be the “dark horse" in the next fiscal year, as the sector has been inactive for years and may realize some of the pent-up demand. Significant consolidation and regulatory relaxations will improve consumption in real estate. The covid-led remote working culture will also prompt consumers to upgrade to better houses. “The demand for real estate in India is massive, the challenge is right supply, right configuration, transparency and affordability," he said.

Since late March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) eased several norms to enable smooth functioning and operations of the markets and companies.

Sebi asked credit rating agencies not to consider restructuring of debt solely due to covid-related stress as default.

The market regulator also relaxed provisions under its new margin trading norms after brokers highlighted the practical difficulties in implementing the new margin trading norms.

It eased the valuation policies for debt mutual funds to allow valuation agencies not to term a paper as default if the delay in payment of interest or extension in maturity is because of the covid-related lockdown.

While consumer-focused sectors are expected to do well, panellists at Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinarwere of the view that the auto sector may not recover as much as other sectors from the impact of covid-led disruptions, even as it has fared better with the economy reopening in June.

“Auto has done well in the current year. It’s going to be there, but I don’t think it’s going to be an outlier. E-commerce is another sector, we have players like Amazon and Flipkart," said Nischal Maheshwari, chief executive, institutional equities, Centrum Broking. Consumer-centric sectors hit by covid will need to recover before they start growing in the future, he added.

According to Sumeet Parekh, digital workforce evangelist, IMEA, Automation Anywhere, technology will enable this economic recovery and boost demand growth. Covid has shifted the focus of firms from growth to survival, and for this purpose, technology will form an ecosystem necessary to meet the rising consumer demand, he said.

“You need to bring in technology to help meet any particular demand… When you move from efficiency to survival, you want to cut costs and reduce your top line; in that case, technology comes and rescues you," he said.

While technology has its own merits, it poses environmental risks. Andrew Hollande, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, said that companies need to comply with environmental, and social and governance (ESG) principles to survive in the long run. “The principles of ESG are going to come more and more to the fore. You look at the US market…Those companies which are not ESG compliant, will perish," he said.

