A consumer commission in Gurugram recently ordered a footwear brand to refund ₹2,429 to a couple who complained that the heel of a newly purchased sandal bent during its first use. The company, which initially offered to repair the footwear instead of replacing it, was also directed to pay an additional ₹26,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

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What is the case? According to The Times of India, Deepak Gupta and his wife, Shweta, purchased sandals from Stelatoes Shoes' Gurudwara Road showroom on August 30, 2025. The salesperson allegedly assured the couple that the footwear was a fresh piece and came with a six-month replacement warranty in case of any defect.

However, when the woman wore the sandal for the first time on September 1, its heel bent and the adhesive also came loose. According to the couple, they returned to the showroom two days later, where the manager informed them that the company could only offer repairs. He allegedly blamed the woman for damaging the footwear by twisting her foot.

After their repeated requests for a refund went unanswered, the couple approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Appearing for them, advocate Chandan Yadav submitted their affidavit, purchase bill, and photographs of the defective sandals as evidence. On behalf of the company, its authorised representative, Akshay Sharma, contended that the terms printed on the invoice did not permit refunds and provided only for repairs during the 90-day warranty period. He added that the company was willing to repair the footwear.

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The commission, headed by president Sanjeev Jindal, along with members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, rejected the company's defence, noting that the firm could not benefit from its own wrongdoing after selling poor-quality products. The commission held that warranty terms imposed solely by the company and unfavourable to consumers could not take precedence over their legal rights.

The panel further stated that the company had failed to produce any evidence to counter the couple's claims. It noted that the company had committed a deficiency in service and engaged in an unfair trade practice, thereby allowing the complaint.

As a result, Stelatoes was directed to refund ₹2,428.99, along with annual interest of nine per cent from the date of purchase. It was also ordered to pay ₹15,000 for mental harassment and ₹11,000 towards litigation expenses.

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How can consumers file a complaint over a defective product? In similar cases involving defective products, consumers can first approach the company and seek a replacement or refund. They should retain important documents, including the purchase invoice and warranty papers, photographs or videos showing the defect, and records of their communication with the company.

If the issue remains unresolved, consumers can register a grievance with the National Consumer Helpline by calling 1915 or sending a WhatsApp message to 8800001915. Complaints can also be submitted through the helpline's official website.

If the grievance is still not resolved, consumers can approach the appropriate Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. They can file a complaint themselves or seek the assistance of a lawyer. Online filings can be made through the government's e-Jagriti portal.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.