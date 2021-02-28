Consumer companies seek vaccination for frontline staff

Nestle India said it encourages vaccination of its staff. "At the moment, CII National Council, which I am a part of, along with FICCI and others, are in conversation with the government on a private sector involvement in the vaccination process. This is in terms of the procurement for employees, their families, etc as well. I do hope that there is a reasonable clarity on this soon. As a company, we have a global stated policy where we encourage our people to get the vaccination. We want our people to be protected and are willing to put our best foot forward for ourselves and for the community we serve," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India Ltd.